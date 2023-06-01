CLEVELAND (WJW) – Happy meteorological summer! After feeling a bit like summer this afternoon, we have another quiet and mild night.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s and a few upper 50s tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Air Quality Alert for the following counties until midnight Friday. Anyone with breathing difficulties should limit time outdoors during the heat of the day.

Day 5 of 80 degree warmth tomorrow. Highs will climb into the mid 80s during the afternoon under a good amount of sunshine. Still staying dry.

It’s been 12 days since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The longest stretch of consecutive dry days was Sept 30 to Oct 26th 1963. The next 8 days are looking pretty dry.

It’s not just Ohio that is dry. Much of the midwest is almost running a 2-3″ rainfall deficit over the last 30 days.

Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, only a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday evening with a cold front from the north.

