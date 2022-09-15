(WJW) — Sunshine will break through during the late morning and early afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s. Another comfortable day with lower humidity and dry conditions. More of a fall feel, but don’t get too used to it, summer heat heading our way soon.

We are in a stretch of sunny, dry, and seasonable days today and lasting through the weekend. We start our warm-up tomorrow with temperatures topping 80 again. Nice weather for our Friday night football games. Clear and mild with temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Warm-up this weekend, back into the low 80’s. Warmth continues into early next week. 6 straight days above 80 doesn’t happen often, the last time was in 2019, September 18th through the 23rd.

Put your umbrellas away for now, next chance of rain will arrive after sundown on Sunday and continue through Monday.

Up to a half inch possible for much of the area. A few thunderstorms possible; severe storms not likely.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° ABOVE average as we near the autumnal equinox on Thursday September 22nd. During the autumnal equinox, the sun shines directly on the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres get the same amount of rays.

Temperatures will be MUCH COOLER at the end of next week!

