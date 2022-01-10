Single-digit windchills with lake effect snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Lake effect snow is slowly developing Monday morning.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Ashtabula Inland, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties from 1 p.m. through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind gusts could be 30 mph from the northwest with 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Lake-driven snow will occupy most of the day Monday with several inches of accumulation. Plan on plenty of extra drive time to reach your destination safely.

One of the 6 lake effect snow factors we are watching is the lack of moisture from the west. This could temper snow amounts later today in spots.

SINGLE-DIGIT TO BELOW-ZERO WINDCHILLS are likely.

Lake effect snow will be ongoing Monday through early Tuesday.

Our snow forecast is for the ENTIRE 24 HOUR PERIOD from Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE FOR MONDAY SNOW – SUBJECT TO CHANGE!

Brief periods of seasonable temps (upper 30s) return middle to the end of the week. Overall more frequent periods of cold.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST