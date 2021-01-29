Single-digit wind chills this morning; 20s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Single-digit wind chills will greet us early Friday morning.

Temperatures won’t get much beyond the mid-20s as spotty lake-driven snow continues with light accumulations.

Should see some breaks of sun later today.

Saturday looks fairly quiet with slightly milder temperatures.

A panhandle storm system will commence Sunday with snow to start with a wintry mix possibly for southern counties in the afternoon. Accumulations (several inches of snow) are likely from Sunday through Groundhog day Tuesday. Get your shovels ready!

Yet again, another panhandle storm system will approach NE Ohio late next week/first weekend of February. At this time, it looks to be primarily rain next Friday with milder temps in the mid to upper 40s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: