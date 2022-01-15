Single-digit wind chills possible; Winter Storm Watch for Ohio’s eastern counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a relatively quiet, but cold weekend. Highs Saturday will only reach the lower 20s. Saturday night we’re in the teens for the second night in a row.

Sunday, we warm back up to seasonable levels but we’re paying close attention to a system that could produce a decent swath of snow for parts of our area. The chance for snow is going up FOR LATE SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY as a panhandle system will develop and head up the east coast.

The initial development of this system will be over western Canada. The western edge of this storm system will be close to eastern Ohio. A Winter Storm Watch begins this weekend for our extreme south and eastern counties. Up to 8″ of snow are possible in these areas: Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Carroll, Coshocton, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Trumbull, Tuscarawas

Areas in the western counties will see 1″ or less.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: