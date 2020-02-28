Single-digit wind chills overnight, lake effect snow showers continue

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING is active through Saturday afternoon for additional lake effect snow accumulation potential.

Lake effect snow is occurring across the area BOTH west and east. Lakes Erie and Michigan will contribute to the snow showers and squalls through Saturday early morning. Lake effect snow will continue through Friday night before tapering early Saturday. Blowing and drifting snow will produce low visibility in snow squalls.

Here is what we are expecting for storms totals by Saturday:

It’s cold! Single-digit wind chills will sum up Thursday night’s ‘bitter cold.’ This cold spell will only last for a couple of more days. March 1st arrives with a sunny ‘disposition’ and seasonable highs. We flip the switch from winter conditions to spring-like in a snap.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

