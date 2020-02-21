Single-digit wind chills offer frigid start to your Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Our cold spell will last through Friday morning. Wind chills will drop into the single digits, but the afternoon will sport temperatures in the middle 30s.

We'll have quiet weather through the weekend. Enjoy!

Plenty of sunshine accompanied by milder temperatures will be a picture-perfect late February weekend.

Don’t get too used to it though because next week is looking rather unsettled and colder toward week’s end. A rainy start with snowy finish pretty much sums it up.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

