Single-digit wind chills make for bitter cold Friday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Single-digit wind chills will greet us as we walk outside overnight and early Friday morning.

Temperatures won’t get much beyond mid-20s as spotty lake-driven snow continues.

Saturday looks fairly quiet with slightly milder temperatures.

A panhandle storm system will commence Sunday with snow to start and a wintry mix possibly for southern counties in the afternoon. Accumulations (several inches of snow) are likely from Sunday through Tuesday.

Yet again, another panhandle storm system will approach Northeast Ohio late next week and/or the first weekend of February. At this time, it looks to be primarily rain next Friday with milder temps in the mid to upper-40s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: