Single-digit wind chills, lake effect and slick roads

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We are beginning a frigid stretch that will keep us in subfreezing temperatures for at least 2 weeks.

Wind chills will stay in the single digits throughout the day Thursday.

There are a few lake effect flurries and snow showers this morning. Some areas will pick up as much as 3 inches over the course of the day.

Be careful on the roads Thursday. A lot of melting took place Wednesday just ahead of the temperature plummet, so there are likely many slick spots.

