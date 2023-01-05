CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers with a bit of a wintry mix tonight. Little to no accumulation as the rain changes over to snow flurries by early tomorrow morning.

Colder air moving in with it as temperatures fall into the low 30s and upper 20s.

Scattered like showers into a wintry mix late tonight and overnight. Spotty lake effect snow setting up in the primary snowbelt overnight. Flurries linger into Friday.

Little to no accumulation for most. Those in the higher elevations east could get an inch or two in spots.

Cloudy with a few flurries through the day tomorrow. Colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Quiet this weekend with a rain/snow system staying south of NE Ohio by early Sunday. NO big systems anytime soon. Looking ahead colder conditions arrive MLK Jr. weekend.

