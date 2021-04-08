Showers, thunder persist Thursday night while temps decline

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few showers and rumbles of thunder will persist tonight. Otherwise, very mild temperatures will decline into the mid and upper 50s.

It was a record-breaker on Thursday! Hopkins hit 83° which tops the previous record of 80° from 2001.

We cool off a bit as we head into the weekend. High temperatures in the 50s and 60s return next week.

Best chance for showers this weekend will be Saturday evening through early Sunday.

Temps cool down next week with frequent weather systems expected throughout the next 7-10 days across the northern half of the U.S. This means the chances of rain stay high as we approach the middle of the month. However, there will be plenty of dry times too!

Here is an animation of temperatures from TODAY through April 22nd (blue areas indicated below normal temperature areas)

Long range outlook shows temperatures rebounding the last week of the month!