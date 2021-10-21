Big weather changes: When you’ll see rain today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Big weather changes Thursday as a cold front pushes through.

We’ll see showers, maybe a rumble of thunder, and cooler temps too.

The best chance of rain will be around lunchtime with the possibility of a slight lull in the rain for the Cleveland Browns game.

Several rounds of showers over the next few days. Here is the breakdown:

Line of showers mid morning through early afternoon Thursday

Breaks then local showers off the lake Thursday evening

Lake driven showers Friday into Saturday

Lake effect clouds and showers will be part of the forecast late this week into early this weekend.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST