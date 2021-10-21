Big weather changes: When you’ll see rain today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Big weather changes Thursday as a cold front pushes through.

We’ll see showers, maybe a rumble of thunder, and cooler temps too.

The best chance of rain will be around lunchtime with the possibility of a slight lull in the rain for the Cleveland Browns game.

Several rounds of showers over the next few days. Here is the breakdown:

  • Line of showers mid morning through early afternoon Thursday
  • Breaks then local showers off the lake Thursday evening
  • Lake driven showers Friday into Saturday

Lake effect clouds and showers will be part of the forecast late this week into early this weekend.

