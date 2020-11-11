Showers tapering Wednesday, cold front blows through

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Showers develop close to midnight and begin to taper by midday Veterans Day.

Changes begin following the arrival of the rain including 60s overnight to 50s by dawn to 40s by Wednesday evening. The cold front blows through and may be out of here in time for a little bit of sunshine to end Wednesday.

Cooler, more seasonable temperatures will return to end out the week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

