CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to push through the area.

Most of us will just see plain rain but a few thunderstorms are possible with gusty winds and hail. The rain will be east and then out of the area around midnight.

There is a low threat of strong storms in our communities. Gusty winds the main threat.

Cooler behind the cold front with temperatures struggling to get in the mid 70s tomorrow. Breezy which will make it feel a bit cooler. Quiet with a good deal of sunshine by the end of the day.

Humidity will drop briefly Friday into Saturday before warmer air returns. Friday is going to feel more like fall.

Perfect weather for Friday night football games!

Finally signs of summer heat returning next week! A few weak fronts will pass from the NW. Timing is still uncertain. Highly doubt this heat will be long lasting. The pattern looks to revert back to lower 80s (90s stay west as the month ends). More on this coming soon.

