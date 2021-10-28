Showers returning to the forecast overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers will develop after sunset Thursday.

This round of rain will be heaviest and steadiest during morning to midday Friday.

Showers will linger through Saturday. An inch of rain or more will have fallen by Friday evening and counting.

For Halloween, a few morning showers lend way to a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Expect a dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins, albeit chilly.

Looking ahead, by the middle of next week, brace yourself for a big chill. Temperatures will not get out of the 40’s. Frosty starts will be likely along with lake effect rain showers that could contain a wintry mix at times.