Showers return to Northeast Ohio on Friday ahead of cold front

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Changes start tomorrow! On Friday morning, showers will develop ahead of a cold front. There may be a few flakes mixing in at times but this will mainly be a rain event.

Eventually, colder air sags southward along with several disturbances through the weekend and beyond. Expect on and off snow showers. No significant snowfall in the forecast.

Lake Erie is wide open for business so you can count on periods of light lake effect effect snow.

Lake Erie ice coverage:

What are the chances given the long range outlook for Lake Erie to freeze over? Here are the 24 winters similar to this year at mid month. Of those 24 winters only 6 ended up with at least 80% ice cover

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: