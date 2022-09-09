CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly clear skies heading into the overnight and temperatures are warmer, in the upper 60s. Some clouds will roll in a little closer towards morning and it won’t be as cool as temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.

Over the weekend, a mix of sun and clouds, along with warm and muggy temps will be around for Saturday. On Sunday, while the humidity remains, clouds and on and off again showers, primarily in the morning and an isolated thunderstorm will move in. It won’t be as warm as temps will drop into the mid 70s.

Changes coming next week. Keep your umbrella with you! Next chance of rain begins late Saturday night.

A stalled system will produce multiple chances of rain from Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week. Feeling and looking like fall.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.