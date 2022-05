CLEVELAND (WJW) — Friday afternoon features dry breaks with heavy cloud cover as temps remain in the mid/upper 50s.

Showers will redevelop late this afternoon and continuing on/off tonight into early Saturday.

Drier Mother’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds will be a nice change for moms. Highs will reach the low 60s. Warmer temps to start next week with a few 80s.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: