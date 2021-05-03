Widespread rain on and off, storms possible

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Widespread rain tapers on and off showers by mid afternoon. An isolated storm is possible between 5 and 8pm. Temperatures remain in the mid 60s.

There’s a chance of showers and storms containing hail overnight. Temperatures around 60. A few showers will redevelops Tuesday. A storm or two possible with breaks of sunshine. Temps heading into the low to mid 70’s ahead of a strong cold front. A few strong storms containing hail and gusty winds possible.

Widespread evening/overnight rain will continue into early Wednesday morning. Humidity drop Wednesday with drier/sunny conditions. Turning cooler.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: