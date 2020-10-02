Showers possible Friday as temps cool down into the 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers and local thundershowers are possible through the overnight and early Friday morning hours.

Some of those storms could contain wind gusts up to 40 mph and contain small hail. They will be winding down after the morning hours, but some showery (perhaps thundery) weather could persist over the snowbelt counties.

Full ‘Harvest’ moon Thursday night, although you may not have been able to see it with lake effect clouds and showers around. Bonus month… We get two full moons! (one of which is on Halloween…OOOOO Scary…)

Picture courtesy of Fox 8 viewer Mark Heacock

We’re off to a cool start with temperatures ranging 5-15° BELOW average through the weekend. Temperatures will start to rise to near normal by the middle/end of next week. A milder trend should continue through the middle of October.

Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning. Stay tuned for alerts.

Maps in motion show a cold front dissipating over northern Ohio, and weak high pressure builds in for late Friday into Saturday. That should be enough to keep the first half of the weekend dry.

