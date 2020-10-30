Showers on and off today; first snowfall of the season in the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Showers will continue on and off this morning/early afternoon as the winds come out of the north. Coverage will go from 60-70% through 9 a.m. to under 20% by 3 p.m. Cloudy skies this evening for high school playoff football.

Clear skies tonight with cold temperatures. A hard freeze is very possible with temperatures near 32 in many areas.

Sunshine returns just in time for Halloween!

It’ll be a spooky Halloween night as a full hunter’s “blue” moon, but not because of the weather itself. An additional fright…daylight savings ends that night! Sunrise will be at 6:53 a.m. and sunset at 5:04 p.m. this Sunday.

No sunshine in the forecast with scattered showers developing Sunday mid-morning. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s/upper 30s late in the day/early evening. A few lake effect snow showers may affect our eastern suburbs/higher elevations Sunday night/Monday morning as temperatures will stay in the upper 30s/lower 40s Monday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

