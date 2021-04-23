Showers move in this weekend; Another spring warm-up is coming

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Showers are moving in this weekend.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase through the morning. Seasonable temps with highs in the low 60s ahead of the rain. Rain showers will develop after 2 p.m. Scattered showers will continue through evening and lessen to a few showers Saturday night.

SUNDAY: There’s a chance of a few spotty showers, especially early, otherwise mostly to a partly cloudy sky. A brief cooldown with highs in the low 50s.

Get ready for another spring warm-up! Sunshine galore with temperatures flirting with 80° can be expected by the middle of next week!

