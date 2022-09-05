CLEVELAND (WJW) – A dreary and cloudy night with a few areas of fog that could lower visibility. A few sprinkles will continue overnight but we aren’t expecting heavy rain.

Temperatures will fall back into the mid 60s tonight with muggy conditions.

An Areal Flood Watch for the counties shaded green until 11 p.m. Be careful around creeks, rivers, ponds and lakes as well as low lying areas.

A few showers linger into Tuesday. Temperatures through Tuesday in the mid 70’s and staying muggy. A few isolated showers could persist into Wednesday before we dry out and warm up late week.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.