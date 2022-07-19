CLEVELAND (WJW) – Muggy this evening as we hang out in the 70s for most of the night with mostly clear skies. We will quickly heat up tomorrow with highs near 90s.

A cold front will bring another chance for showers and storms Wednesday night. Most of the day will remain dry but hot and humid.

Closer to sunset, showers and a few isolated severe storms will move in from the west and push through the area. The main threats are hail and damaging winds up to 70 mph, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The threat will diminish as the rain moves out to the east by 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Staying warm but quiet to round out the work week before another round of rain moves in next week.

Lots of heat and humidity in the next 8 days.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Heat stays consistent through next week.