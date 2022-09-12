CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chance for a sprinkle or two late tonight but most of the evening will remain quiet. Mostly cloudy and cool as we fall into the 60s and then 50s tonight. Showers will move in from the west late tonight and move into our area overnight into early tomorrow morning.

A dreary start to the day tomorrow with a few scattered showers and heavier downpours. The rain will fizzle out through the afternoon with the cloud coverage sticking around during the day.

Mostly to partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening as temperatures struggle to climb into the upper 60s. A bit of clearing tomorrow night as cooler and crisp air sticks around for most of the week.

Beautiful weather once this systems departs! Look at that stretch of sunny/seasonable days as we wrap up the workweek. Brief warm-up this weekend, back into the low 80’s. Warmth continues into early next week.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.