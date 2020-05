CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Memorial Day weekend is here!

Friday will see some drizzle and spotty showers for many people in Northeast Ohio with temps in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be dryer and warmer. You’ll see lots of sun with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Sunday and Monday will see temps in the 80s with only small rain chances.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

