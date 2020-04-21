Showers followed by rain/snow mix

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The first of three main systems this week will move through overnight into Tuesday morning. Showers will exit by mid morning.

Directly following the exit, a lake-driven spotty rain/snow mix will take over along with gusty NW winds up to 40+mph. The blustery conditions persist through most of the day.

A weak system will dive into NE Ohio Wednesday which will include a slim chance of a rain/snow/mix shower in spots.

Thursday features yet another bonafide weather system which will include showers, the steadiest occurring during the afternoon and evening hours.

Yet another stubborn system is showing signs of affecting us on Saturday and Sunday with occasional showers. Don’t expect a lot of sunshine this weekend.

There are no signs of a prolonged period of warmer temperatures within the next 8-12 days.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: