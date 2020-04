CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s going to be a windy and cold April day.

Showers will move through for most people by 6:30 a.m.

Behind it – COLD.

There is a FREEZE WARNING in effect for Coshocton and Tuscarawas through 10 a.m.

Some folks will see lake-driven snow showers late morning to mid-afternoon.

We’ll see the sun after that.

Temperatures will fall into the low 40s and feel even colder.

Consistent warm temperatures are just not here yet.

More weather information here.