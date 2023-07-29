CLEVELAND (WJW) – Still muggy with a lingering shower around but we will see nice improvements through the night.

Any showers will continue to fizzle out and move south leaving us dry and mostly clear skies after sunset.

Temperatures will still be on the warm side as comfortably humidity slowly moves into the area.

Sunday still looking really nice. We do have the chance for an isolated afternoon shower but most places will remain dry as a weak disturbance moves through. Temperatures will be a bit cooler and it’ll feel very comfortable.

High pressure moves in tomorrow and sticks around through the beginning of the week. Dry and mostly sunny skies Monday to Wednesday. Our next system doesn’t arrive until Thursday-Friday.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.