Showers expected for Easter Weekend, high winds in the forecast for Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tonight, skies gradually clear and winds die down. It’s going to get cold again with lows dipping to around 30. A frosty start to your Easter weekend!

Easter weekend expect highs in the mid 50s Saturday with showers likely in the evening as a warm front lifts in. Easter Sunday highs will reach the mid 60s with showers possible late afternoon.

Stay tuned a WIND ADVISORY may be needed on Monday and we’ll be tracking showers and storms. Temperatures expected to tumble through the day with highs occurring in the morning. Temperatures will hang out in below normal territory much of next week.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

