Showers continue with remnants of Zeta

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Rain, rain, and more rain is around all day due to remnants of Zeta along a strong cold front. The heaviest band of rain will be south.

It will be a washout through evening. There is the potential of localized flooding, especially in southern areas.

Showers will continue on and off tonight as the winds come out of the north. Leftover showers Friday morning will lend way to late-day sunshine. Sunshine returns just in time for Halloween!

It’ll be a spooky Halloween night as a full hunter’s “blue” moon, but not because of the weather itself. An additional fright…daylight savings ends that night! Sunrise will be at 6:53 AM and sunset at 5:04 PM this Sunday November 1st.

No sunshine in the forecast with scattered showers developing Sunday. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 40s late in the day. A few snowflakes may affect our eastern suburbs/higher elevations Sunday night/Monday morning as temperatures will stay in the upper 30s Monday.

Above normal temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

