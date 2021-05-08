Showers continue this Mother’s Day weekend in Northeast Ohio, as temps remain low

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days.

Unfortunately, Mother’s Day looks like a washout. Rain redevelops Sunday after around 8 a.m. and will be widespread and locally heavy.

One to two inches of rainfall are expected by the end of the weekend. Locally, we will see higher amounts in the south.

We finally dry out next week, and there are several chances to mow the jungle in your yard.

Sunshine returns and temperatures gradually warm throughout the week. By next weekend we should see a pattern shift with seasonable temps back in the forecast.

The long-range temperature outlook through the middle of May shows a slow warming trend especially around the weekend of May 15-16 and continuing into the following week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast: