Showers continue overnight and into Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — More wet weather is likely overnight and Thursday. Higher humidity is on the way too.

There’s a better chance for spot storms Thursday with a gradual shift across our eastern viewing area in the afternoon.

There may be a decent sunset for our western counties Thursday evening.

A significant warming trend will begin this weekend (June 5-6) and continue into the second week of June. Good chance we will see our first 90 degree day before June 15th!

