Showers continue Friday morning; snow flurries possible in some communities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few spotty showers are around, however coverage will be small into Friday.

Coverage will increase Thursday night into Friday morning A few snow flurries in the morning out east are possible! Showers will continue Friday across the eastern half of northern Ohio.

Here is a look at how the maps shape up:

Maps in Motion

Get ready for a cool stretch of below-average temperatures next week. Stay tuned. This is not uncommon for Northeast Ohio. The average last freeze is typically the last week of April for many areas.

April is running a snow surplus! Here is your 8 day timeline synopsis:

Chance of a few spotty showers late Sunday

Best chance for showers next week mainly late Tuesday/early Wednesday

Temperatures trend slightly below average

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast