CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move across our areas Monday evening. Temperatures are in the 50s with southwest winds (gusts up to 25 mph).

Showers continue overnight but skies clear for sunshine on Tuesday. The first part of Wednesday should be dry with some sunshine. The afternoon will feature clouds and a few showers around along with gusty winds and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures top 10-15° above average through Thursday.

Cooler air will head our way late this week and into Easter weekend. The best day for an Easter egg hunt is Saturday. Well below normal temperatures next week per our long range outlook issued early last week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: