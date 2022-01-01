Showers, cold temps ringing in the New Year; On and off snow Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Widespread rain and cold temperatures bring in the New Year.

The rain could be heavy at times as an area of low-pressure moves across the Ohio valley.

Once the low moves north and east, temps will tumble throughout the day on Saturday.

With colder air around, the rain will switch over to on-again-off-again snow showers on Sunday with some light accumulation.

Lake effect snow works it’s way in Sunday evening into Monday when temps will struggle to reach 30°.

Here’s your FOX 8 Day forecast: