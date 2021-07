CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – 80% of Northeast Ohio saw at least an inch of rain Monday.

Some spots got 2 to 3 inches.

Temperatures are starting out cloudy Tuesday with occasional showers.

We’ll see thunderstorms later.

The biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s.

Wednesday is looking like it might be a little drier.

Showers and thunderstorms will return on Thursday.

Here’s your 8-day forecast.