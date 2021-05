CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A few showers redevelop Tuesday.

A storm or two is possible with breaks of sunshine.

Temps will head into the low to mid 70’s ahead of a strong cold front.

A few strong storms containing hail and gusty winds are possible.

Widespread evening/overnight rain will continue into early Wednesday morning.

We’ll see a humidity drop Wednesday with drier/sunny conditions before it turns cooler.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: