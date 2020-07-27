Thunderstorm warning for parts of NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lorain County until 4:15 p.m., Huron and Richland counties until 4:30 p.m., and Cuyahoga County until 4:45 p.m.

A cold front is heading our way with showers and storms popping up anywhere and everywhere. Main window will end at about 7 p.m.

We need the rain in several communities. The latest drought conditions released show parts of our area in a moderate drought.

Another front Wednesday will trigger additional showers Wednesday

Humidity levels stay lower from Tuesday through the end of the week.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

