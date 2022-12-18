CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered light snow showers and flurries continue for our northern communities. Watch out for some slick spots. It’s cold. Temps stay below freezing all day with wind chills in the teens.

Lake effect snow affecting mainly the I-90 corridor of the snowbelt. A Winter Weather Advisory continues through 4 a.m. for the shoreline of Ashtabula county where you could see 3-6 inches of snow. (6 inches more favorable into Erie, Pensylvania.) A couple inches possible in Lake County.

Here’s the latest snowfall forecast through Sunday night:

Another winter system late next week. Snow chances climbing! Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook (from Nov. 21). Bundle up.

It’s going to be the coldest Christmas in two decades. Temps in the teens with subzero wind chills likely. Stay warm.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

