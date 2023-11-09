(WJW) – Clouds will slowly clear out with peaks of late-day sunshine as temperatures climb back into the lower and mid-50s by mid-afternoon.

The temps started off mild early Thursday but then fell sharply as a cold front pushed through and most of the area dropped to the high 40s by 8 a.m.

Large temperature fluctuations are more common this time of year.

Friday will be a bit cooler for any playoff football games. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the night. Quiet with a few clouds sticking around.

Cooler through the weekend. We could see a few spots of drizzle/flurry on Saturday as a weak front passes. Nothing major.

Gradually warming next week. Below is the long-range outlook:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

