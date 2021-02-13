Winter storm watch issued for 3 Northeast Ohio counties starting Sunday night

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The first of two major systems is approaching the area Monday through Tuesday and again Thursday into Friday. These are setting up to be decent snow events … more than half a foot for everyone!

Already a winter storm watch has been issued for three Northeast Ohio counties, including Carroll, Coshocton and Tuscarawas. The watch is being issued for 1 a.m. Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

The coldest air is expected to arrive on Presidents’ Day and Tuesday. A couple areas could have sub-zero lows Tuesday night. The pattern shifts allowing the southern jet stream to become a major driver of storm systems next week. All aboard the ‘panhandle hook’ train.

For today, a light snow event is heading our direction from mid-afternoon through this evening. Minor accumulations of snow are expected, if any at all.

We’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: