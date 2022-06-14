CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several counties are under at Flash Flood Warning until 10 a.m.

Storms are heading south rapidly. These storms are bringing brief heavy rainfall, which has lead to overnight flooding especially western areas with wind gusts above 60-70 mph in spots.

By 8 a.m. most of the rain will be gone. Cloud cover will linger through at least noon then gradual sun this afternoon.

Heating up! Temperatures climb above average the week. The hottest day of the week is Wednesday; Heat index climbs to above 100 degrees!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: