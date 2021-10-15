Severe weather threat: Strong winds and rain expected Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A cold front that is pushing through with crisp fall air behind it is bringing a threat for severe storms.
The National Weather Service is targeting 3 to 10 p.m. as the timeframe for possible severe storms.
The main threats are damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado.
There will be widespread rain Friday evening through Saturday morning.
Friday night football games could be affected.
Highs Saturday will top out in the 50s.
Those fall-like temps will be sticking around.
Here’s your 8-day forecast.