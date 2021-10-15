Severe weather threat: Strong winds and rain expected Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A cold front that is pushing through with crisp fall air behind it is bringing a threat for severe storms.

The National Weather Service is targeting 3 to 10 p.m. as the timeframe for possible severe storms.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado.

Showers with a chance of thunderstorms will continue across NW Ohio tonight, then expand east on Friday with severe thunderstorms possible from 3-10 PM. The main hazard on Friday will be damaging wind gusts but an isolated tornado is also possible. Stay tuned for updates Friday! pic.twitter.com/p00EUAnIpd — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 15, 2021

There will be widespread rain Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Friday night football games could be affected.

Highs Saturday will top out in the 50s.

Those fall-like temps will be sticking around.

Here’s your 8-day forecast.