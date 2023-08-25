CLEVELAND (WJW) – Heavy rain and storms are moving out of the area. Rainfall amounts were incredible!

Almost the entire area was under severe thunderstorm warnings at some point between August 23 and early August 25.

Why did these storms develop?

Friday will be much calmer with a few sprinkles in the morning. Drier conditions through the day with highs in the 80s and upper 70s. Weather is looking great for Friday night football games.

We received anywhere from 4″-8″ in just a few hours, which produced a lot of flooding across Northeast Ohio.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: