Severe weather threat brings chance for 75 mph winds, hail, isolated tornado

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Wednesday will start out sunny, topping out in the upper 80s.
That plus tropical humidity and a cold front give Northeast Ohio an enhanced to moderate risk of severe storms.
The timing on the severe storms is between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The main threats are isolated tornados, 75 mph winds, and hail.
Stay with FOX 8 for updates on the timing and threat
After the storms, the dew point drops and the humidity clears out.
Tomorrow we’ll have a nice day in the 70s.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
More from the FOX 8 Weather team here.