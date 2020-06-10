1  of  2
Severe weather threat brings chance for 75 mph winds, hail, isolated tornado

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Wednesday will start out sunny, topping out in the upper 80s.

That plus tropical humidity and a cold front give Northeast Ohio an enhanced to moderate risk of severe storms.

The timing on the severe storms is between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The main threats are isolated tornados, 75 mph winds, and hail.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates on the timing and threat

After the storms, the dew point drops and the humidity clears out.

Tomorrow we’ll have a nice day in the 70s.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

More from the FOX 8 Weather team here.

