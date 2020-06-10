Severe weather threat brings chance for 75 mph winds, hail, isolated tornado

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Wednesday will start out sunny, topping out in the upper 80s.

That plus tropical humidity and a cold front give Northeast Ohio an enhanced to moderate risk of severe storms.

The timing on the severe storms is between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

*IMPORTANT UPDATE* We have been upgraded to a moderate risk for severe storms late this afternoon into the evening for NW #Ohio. Main threat will be damaging winds up to 75 mph and a couple tornadoes! Please Stay #Weather Aware Later Today!#OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland #CLEwx pic.twitter.com/mBfH0h83rC — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 10, 2020

The main threats are isolated tornados, 75 mph winds, and hail.

After the storms, the dew point drops and the humidity clears out.

Tomorrow we’ll have a nice day in the 70s.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

