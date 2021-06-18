Severe weather risk: Flooding rain, hail, damaging winds, isolated tornado possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re in for a bumpy weather ride Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday after 7 a.m.

The FOX 8 Weather Team is expecting this line to bring showers and isolated thunder.

However, at this time, the morning weather is not expected to be severe.

We’ll get a break during the day and the sun will come out and warm things up.

That’s actually going to be the trigger that fuels the severe threat for evening storms.

The key timing is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here’s what we’re watching during that time period.

Hail, possibly large

Tornado

Heavy rain

Localized flooding

Strong winds (60+ mph)

As far as the tornado threat, “The risk is small but there’s a risk,” FOX 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher said Friday morning.

So it’s important to make sure you a plan should the storms turn that severe.

Northeast Ohio is under an enhanced risk.

The FOX 8 Weather Team will be here around the clock as the weather impacts Northeast Ohio.

You can get instant updates on any Watches or Warnings issued straight to your phone by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App.

More storms are expected Saturday afternoon. Father’s Day will be storm-free but it’s going to be hot and muggy.