Thunderstorms could be on the horizon once again for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was a rough night last night, storms bringing heavy rain and loud thunder throughout the area. The good news is we’re done … for now.

Expect a few spotty showers possibly this morning, with plenty of clouds around. There will be breaks of sun at times throughout the day, but ultimately clouds win out.

Later this afternoon we’ll be tracking another round of pop-up showers and storms, after 3 p.m. However, our southern counties have a higher chance of that than those near the lake.

There is the chance of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm later today. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of our area in a marginal (low) risk. Damaging wind is the main threat. We’ll also be on the lookout for localized flooding.

Right now, the choice day of the weekend is tomorrow. The clouds will clear out and you can expect plenty of sunshine through Sunday with temperatures in the low 80s. So a dry, sunny and warm stretch is ahead.

