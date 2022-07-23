CLEVELAND (WJW) — Severe weather is possible in Northeast Ohio on Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Hot and muggy conditions will settle in after the storms clear out.

The following counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 p.m.: Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky.

Two rounds of rain and thunderstorms are rolling in this weekend.

The first cluster is expected from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, mainly west.

The second round comes Sunday evening after 5 p.m. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

A hot and humid weekend. Another 90° day on tap! So far… 11 this summer. Stay cool!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

