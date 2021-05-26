Severe thunderstorm warnings, watch issued for many Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain and more is coming for Northeast Ohio, with the National Weather Service issuing a severe thunderstorm watch for many counties.

Those counties include: Carroll, Coshocton, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

WJW graphic

A severe thunderstorm warning is also issued for Portage, Stark and Summit counties, and is set to last until 2:15 p.m. Residents in those counties are urged to stay safely indoors.

A line of showers/storms are expected to continue developing and track east through mid afternoon. The biggest threat across the region today is high winds and locally heavy rainfall, especially in southern and eastern areas.

Find the FOX 8 day forecast below: